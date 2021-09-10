Nobody put a farmer's name on a menu or invited them to the table before Alice Waters. In August of 1971, Alice Waters opened Chez Panisse, which came to define California cuisine and champion local ingredients, while simultaneously changing the way food is thought and talked about. This summer, the Berkeley institution celebrated 50 years. Evan Kleiman sits down with the doyenne of sustainability to talk about the restaurant, the Edible Schoolyard Project, food activism, the upcoming Los Angeles project at the Hammer Museum, and her legacy.