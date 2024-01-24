All the SoCal semi-finalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards

The list of chef and restaurant semi-finalists is out today for the 2024 James Beard Awards. Although not a single Southern California establishment is part of the Outstanding Restaurant category (whaaaaaat???!!!), it’s nice to see a lot of geographical diversity in the overall line-up.

The semi-finalists include restaurants and chefs from Anchorage, Alaska; Bozeman, Montana; Marfa, Texas; Livingston Manor, New York; Waitsburg, Washington; Blowing Rock, North Carolina; Mystic, Connecticut; and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. (Yes, at this point I'm just picking towns with cool names.)





Los Angeles shines in the Best Chef: California category. From Alex Garcia and Elvia Huerta's metal-themed pop-up Evil Cooks to Jihee Kim's reimagined Korean banchan spot Perilla, from Alisa Reynolds's creative soul food dishes at My 2 Cents to Lord Maynard Llera's fabulous Filipino fare at Kuya Lord, from Diego Argoti's bonkers take on pretty much everything at Poltergeist to Alfonso "Poncho" Martinez's classic Oaxacan tlayudas at Poncho's Tlayudas, from Michael and Stefano Procaccini's Roman osteria La Parolaccia to Christian Yang's modern Chinese restaurant Yang's Kitchen, the semi-finalists are a fabulous mishmash of highbrow and lowbrow, representing the depth of talent and culinary creativity in this region.





Rashida Holmes of Caribbean pop-up Bridgetown Roti and Jeremy Fox of Birdie G's are both nominated for Outstanding Chef.

Barra Santos in Cypress Park gets a nod for Best New Restaurant, while Danielle Duran-Zecca and Alessandro Zecca of Highland Park's Amiga Amore are named in the Emerging Chef category.

On the sweet side, Gusto Bread in Long Beach is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Bakery while Nicole Rucker of Fat + Flour is nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

Pour one out for nautically-themed Strong Water in Anaheim, which receives a nod for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, while Esters Wine Shop & Bar in Santa Monica is nominated for Outstanding Bar.

Luv2eat Thai Bistro in Hollywood receives a nod for Outstanding Hospitality, and Greg Dulan of Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen, Hotville Chicken, and DulanVILLE is nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur.

The semi-finalists in all the above categories are listed below, with Southern California nominees bolded.





Outstanding Restaurateur

Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Annabelle, Sababa, and others), Washington, D.C.

Itai Ben Eli and Itamar Levy, Sof Hospitality Group (Doris Metropolitan, Hamsa, and Bādolina Bakery & Café), Houston, TX

Kimball Brienza and Stephen Palmer, O-Ku Sushi, Charleston, SC

Marcos Carbajal, Carnitas Uruapan, Chicago, IL

Bryan Chuntan and Pei Wei, Zaab Zaab and Zaab Zaab Talay, New York, NY

Ravi DeRossi, Overthrow Hospitality (Cadence, Etérea, Avant Garden, and others), New York, NY



Greg Dulan, Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen, Hotville Chicken, and DulanVILLE, Inglewood, CA



Laile Fairbairn, Locally Grown Restaurants (Snow City Cafe, South Restaurant + Coffeehouse, and

Spenard Roadhouse), Anchorage, AK

Michael Gallina, Tara Gallina, and Aaron Martinez, Take Root Hospitality (Vicia, Winslow's Table, Bistro

La Floraison, and others), St. Louis, MO

Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin, Cocina Chiwas and Tacos Chiwas, Tempe and Phoenix, AZ

Robert LeBlanc, LeBlanc + Smith (Sylvain, The Chloe, The Will & The Way, and others), New Orleans, LA

Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, Baobab Fare, Detroit, MI

Nikki Ness Berglund and Ryan Nitschke, Luna Fargo, Sol Ave. Kitchen, Nova Eatery and others, Fargo, ND

Quynh-Vy and Yenvy Pham, Phở Bắc Súp Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat, Seattle, WA

Nicolas Poilevey and Oliver Poilevey, Obelix, Le Bouchon, and Taqueria Chingón, Chicago, IL

I-Ho Pomeroy, I-Ho's Korean Grill, Bozeman, MT

Cara Stadler and Cecile Stadler, BaoBao Dumpling House, Tao Yuan Restaurant, and ZaoZe Cafe & Market, Portland, ME

Chris Viaud, Greenleaf, Ansanm, and Pavilion, Wolfeboro, NH

Hollis Wells Silverman, Eastern Point Collective (The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells, and others), Washington, D.C.

Kelly Whitaker, Id Est Hospitality Group (The Wolf's Tailor, BRUTØ, Basta, and others), Boulder, CO

Outstanding Chef

Oscar Amador Edo, Anima by EDO, Las Vegas, NV

Emma Bengtsson, Aquavit, New York, NY

Barclay Dodge, Bosq, Aspen, CO

Jeremy Fox, Birdie G's, Santa Monica, CA

Francis Guzmán, Vianda, San Juan, PR

Atsushi Hayakawa, Hayakawa, Atlanta, GA

Rashida Holmes, Bridgetown Roti, Los Angeles, CA

Dionicio Jiménez, Cantina La Martina, Philadelphia, PA

David Kirkland and Ernest Servantes, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin, TX

Dan Kluger, Loring Place, New York, NY

Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee, WI

Sarah Minnick, Lovely's Fifty Fifty, Portland, OR

Sylvan Mishima Brackett, Rintaro, San Francisco, CA

Dean Neff, Seabird, Wilmington, NC

Daniel del Prado, Porzana, Minneapolis, MN

Michael Rafidi, Albi, Washington, D.C.

John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth, Chicago, IL

Renee Touponce, The Port of Call, Mystic, CT

David Uygur, Lucia, Dallas, TX

Aaron Verzosa, Archipelago, Seattle, WA

Outstanding Restaurant

2941, Falls Church, VA

Beckon, Denver, CO

Bywater, Warren, RI

The Compound, Santa Fe, NM

Convenience West, Marfa, TX

Coracora, West Hartford, CT

The DeBruce, Livingston Manor, NY

The Duck Inn, Chicago, IL

Koi Palace, Daly City, CA

Langbaan, Portland, OR

The Market Place, Asheville, NC

Mixtli, San Antonio, TX

Nancy's Hustle, Houston, TX

Pineapple & Pearls, Washington, D.C.

The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge Inn, Blowing Rock, NC

Selden Standard, Detroit, MI

Superiority Burger, New York, NY

Vestige, Ocean Springs, MS

The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle, WA

Yoshitomo, Omaha, NE

Emerging Chef

Fariyal Abdullahi, Hav & Mar, New York, NY

Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlọk, Houston, TX

Janet Becerra, Pancita, Seattle, WA

Nikko Cagalanan, Kultura, Charleston, SC

Roberto Centeno, Espiritu, Mesa, AZ

Ki Chung, Bar Maze, Honolulu, HI

Rocky Coronado, Nepantla, Detroit, MI

Danielle Duran-Zecca and Alessandro Zecca, Amiga Amore, Los Angeles, CA

Ryan Fernandez, Southern Junction, Buffalo, NY

Yun Fuentes, Bolo, Philadelphia, PA

Sky Haneul Kim, Gift Horse, Providence, RI

Emily Lim, Dabao Singapore, San Francisco, CA

Zubair Mohajir, The Coach House by Wazwan, Chicago, IL

Masako Morishita, Perry's, Washington, D.C.

Joe Robbins, Bissell Brothers Three Rivers Kitchen, Milo, ME

Bryce Stevenson, Miijim, La Pointe, WI

Kenneth Wan, MAKfam, Denver, CO

Lawrence Weeks, North of Bourbon, Louisville, KY

Chanah Willis, Last Call Baking, Birmingham, AL

Jeff Workman, The Campground, Kansas City, MO

Best New Restaurant

Ajja, Raleigh, NC

Alkemē, Santa Fe, NM

The Alna Store, Alna, ME

Alpino, Detroit, MI

Atelier, Chicago, IL

Ava Bakery, Phoenix, AZ

Bar Bacetto, Waitsburg, WA

Barbs-B-Q, Lockhart, TX

Barra Santos, Los Angeles, CA

Chez Noir, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA

Comfort Kitchen, Dorchester, MA

Dakar NOLA, New Orleans, LA

Foul Witch, New York, NY

Foxface Natural, New York, NY

Hayward, McMinnville, OR

Jūn, Houston, TX

Kaya, Orlando, FL

Kiln, San Francisco, CA

Kisser, Nashville, TN

Lita, Aberdeen Township, NJ

Mainlander, St. Louis, MO

My Loup, Philadelphia, PA

Oro by Nixta, Minneapolis, MN

Ramen Del Barrio, Austin, TX

Sado, St. Louis, MO

Sắp Sửa, Denver, CO

Scoundrel, Greenville, SC

Shan, Bozeman, MT

Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi, New York, NY

Tuxpan Taqueria, Central Falls, RI

Outstanding Bakery

Bobby Boy Bakeshop, Winston-Salem, NC

Breadshop, Honolulu, HI

The Burque Bakehouse, Albuquerque, NM

La Casita Bakeshop, Richardson, TX

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe, Nashville, TN

Gusto Bread, Long Beach, CA

Isgro Pastries, Philadelphia, PA

JinJu Patisserie, Portland, OR

Koffeteria, Houston, TX

Loba Pastry+Coffee, Chicago, IL

Make My Cake, New York, NY

Mel the Bakery, Hudson, NY

Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café, Fargo, ND

La Pâtisserie Chouquette, Saint Louis, MO

Pluma by Bluebird Bakery, Washington, D.C.

Shatila Bakery, Dearborn, MI

Table X Bread, Salt Lake City, UT

Vía Láctea, San Juan, PR

Zak the Baker, Miami, FL

ZU Bakery, Portland, ME

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

Jesus Brazon and Manuel Brazon, Caracas Bakery, Doral and Miami, FL

Mariela Camacho, Comadre Panadería, Austin, TX

Ben Campbell, Ben's Bread Co., Seattle, WA

Tania Cienfuegos Harris, Topsoil Kitchen & Market, Travelers Rest, SC

Kristina Costa, Loquat, San Francisco, CA

Syovata Edari, CocoVaa Chocolatier, Madison, WI

Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, ME

Remy Funfrock, La Pâtisserie, Charleston, SC

Marc Heu, Marc Heu Pâtisserie Paris, St. Paul, MN

Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix, AZ

Eunji Lee, Lysée, New York, NY

Kimmie Mcintosh and Josh Mcintosh, MILKFISH Bakeshop, Las Vegas, NV

Camari Mick, The Musket Room, New York, NY

Carolyn Nugent and Alen Ramos, Poulette Bakeshop, Parker, CO

Anna Posey, Elske, Chicago, IL

Phillip Ashley Rix, Phillip Ashley Chocolates, Memphis, TN

Nicole Rucker, Fat + Flour, Los Angeles, CA

Stephanie Velasquez, Ema HTX, Houston, TX

Kristina Zontini, Super Secret Ice Cream, Bethlehem, NH

Outstanding Hospitality

AlTayeb Restaurant, Dearborn, MI

Andreoli Italian Grocer, Scottsdale, AZ

Arnaud's, New Orleans, LA

La Baleine Café, Homer, AK

Bludorn, Houston, TX

Charleston, Baltimore, MD

Cooks & Soldiers, Atlanta, GA

Crawford and Son, Raleigh, NC

Fiola, Washington, D.C.

Gemma, Dallas, TX

Giusto, Newport, RI

Han Oak, Portland, OR

Lazy Bear, San Francisco, CA

Lula Cafe, Chicago, IL

Luv2eat Thai Bistro, Los Angeles, CA

Melba's, New York, NY

Pasture and Plenty, Madison, WI

Snake River Grill, Jackson, WY

Valter's Osteria, Salt Lake City, UT

Woodford Food & Beverage, Portland, ME

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

a.kitchen+bar, Philadelphia, PA

Affäre, Kansas City, MO

Bufalina, Austin, TX

COTE, New York, NY

Eight Row, Seattle, WA

Folk, Detroit, MI

haley.henry wine bar, Boston, MA

The Hope Farm, Fairhope, AL

Lula Drake Wine Parlour, Columbia, SC

Macchialina, Miami Beach, FL

Middle Brow, Chicago, IL

The Morris, San Francisco, CA

OK Omens, Portland, OR

Rebel Rebel, Somerville, MA

Spencer, Ann Arbor, MI

Strong Water Anaheim, Anaheim, CA

Sunday Vinyl, Denver, CO

Taconeta, El Paso, TX

Tail Up Goat, Washington, D.C.

Waxlight Bar à Vin, Buffalo, NY

Outstanding Bar

All Night Skate, Brooklyn, NY

Amalga Distillery, Juneau, AK

Barr Hill Cocktail Bar, Montpelier, VT

Bittersweet, Raleigh, NC

Bow & Arrow Brewing Co., Albuquerque, NM

Clavel Mezcaleria, Baltimore, MD

Courtland Club, Providence, RI

Double Chicken Please, New York, NY

Drastic Measures, Shawnee, KS

Edmund's Oast, Charleston, SC

Esters Wine Shop & Bar, Santa Monica, CA

Horn & Cantle Saloon, Big Sky, MT

Jewel of the South, New Orleans, LA

Little Rituals, Phoenix, AZ

Meteor, Minneapolis, MN

Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco, CA

Las Ramblas, Brownsville, TX

Scratch Brewing Company, Ava, IL

Service Bar, Washington, DC

Webb's City Cellar, St. Petersburg, FL

Best Chef: California

Diego Argoti, Poltergeist, Los Angeles, CA

C-Y Chia and Shane Stanbridge, Lion Dance Cafe, Oakland, CA

Geoff Davis, Burdell, Oakland, CA

Azalina Eusope, Azalina's, San Francisco, CA

Alex Garcia and Elvia Huerta, Evil Cooks, Los Angeles, CA

Rogelio Garcia, Auro, Calistoga, CA

Srijith "Sri" Gopinathan, Copra, San Francisco, CA

Dima Habibeh, Ammatoli, Long Beach, CA

Jeong-In Hwang, San Ho Won, San Francisco, CA

Jihee Kim, Perilla, Los Angeles, CA

Kristina Liedags Compton, Hilda and Jesse, San Francisco, CA

Alfonso "Poncho" Martinez, Poncho's Tlayudas, Los Angeles, CA

Lord Maynard Llera, Kuya Lord, Los Angeles, CA

Tara Monsod, Animae, San Diego, CA

Buu "Billy" Ngo, Kru, Sacramento, CA

Laura Ozyilmaz and Sayat Ozyilmaz, Dalida, San Francisco, CA

Michael Procaccini and Stefano Procaccini, La Parolaccia, Long Beach, CA

Alisa Reynolds, My 2 Cents, Los Angeles, CA

Finn Stern, Daytrip, Oakland, CA

Christian Yang, Yang's Kitchen, Alhambra, CA

You can see the rest of the 2024 Best Chef semi-finalists, which are judged by region, on the Beard Foundation's website.