Transitioning to fall at the farmer’s market

The acidity makes the Monterrey pears from Terry Ranch unique.

The acidity makes the Monterrey pears from Terry Ranch unique.

As tomatoes are winding down and peaches have left the stalls, Market Correspondent Gillian Ferguson catches up with Kacie Carter of honey hi, who discusses how she is incorporating sweetness into her menu by using figs in a gluten-free galette with pomegranate molasses and in a passionfruit shrub. Next, Becky Terry of Terry Ranch describes the sweetness and crunchiness with a citrus aftertaste of the Monterrey pears she brings down from Dinuba. She also shares how Columbus sailed with quince, which can keep for three to six months in storage.

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia