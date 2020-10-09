In this week’s installment of “In the Weeds,” sisters Mary and Kelley Liang share the story of their parents, Lupe and Judy, opening Hop Woo in Chinatown. The couple immigrated from China to Mexico, separately, where Lupe cooked at his uncle’s Chinese restaurant. Upon moving to California and opening Hop Woo, the Liangs’ strategy was to be able to provide for their parents and keep the girls out of the business and get an education. The sisters describe how they’re stepping in during the pandemic to help their mother and father, assisting with tech support and applying for the Payroll Protection Program.