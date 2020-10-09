Merely saying the name James Beard inspires reverence for most chefs since he’s associated with the most coveted award in the culinary world. In the mid-20th century, America knew the man by his physical presence and kitchen instruction, comfortable with letting him into their homes and teaching them how to cook. If Beard had the opportunity to be completely authentic, would his legacy be compromised? John Birdsall delves into new territory with the first honest biography of James Beard and how his closeted life may have shaped American cuisine. Birdsall’s new book is “The Man Who Ate Too Much.”
Uncovering the personal life of culinary legend James Beard
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia