It’s difficult to imagine Jewish deli food without the pastrami, the lox, and the chopped liver, but Megan Tucker is doing just that. With her pop-up, Mort & Betty's, she's creating vegan versions of classic dishes.

Growing up in the Philadelphia suburbs and in a Jewish family, Tucker remembers visiting delis on Christmas Day when most other businesses were closed. The first Jewish deli food that she veganized was lox, the brined salmon often served on a bagel with cheese. To create ocean flavors, she uses seaweed, flaxseed oil, and smoked carrots. She also smoked the mushrooms for the mushroom pastrami and the white carrots for her whitefish salad.

With aspirations to be at more farmers’ markets, shipping challah, and eventually having a line on grocery store shelves, Megan Tucker can be found at Crafted Kitchen and the Mort & Betty’s booth at Smorgasburg LA on Sundays. What’s the most LA-inspired menu item? Try the corned beet Reuben taco.



Photo courtesy of Megan Tucker.