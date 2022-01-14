Bill Addison reviews the 4 chefs holding the reins at Horses

Hosted by
Bill Addison recommends the cornish game hen at Horses in Hollywood.

Bill Addison recommends the cornish game hen at Horses in Hollywood. Photo by Mariah Tauger.

On a still and quiet block of Hollywood, a group of chefs have taken over an iconic pub they’ve dubbed Horses, a nostalgic nod to the establishment’s notoriety and history. Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison describes the experience as “an only in LA blur of scenery — the famous, the near-famous, the famous lookalikes, and the rest of us.”

Addison admits it's difficult to label the menu as anything but “continental Californian,” a friendly mix of Spanish, Italian, and French cuisines with seasonality. What to order first? Try the Boudin Basque, a variation of morcilla (blood sausage), served over brioche and topped with a fried egg. Addison refers to it “as a dish for a new decade.” The spin on the Caesar salad substitutes romaine with endive and eschews croutons, opting for toasted breadcrumbs, and a grated mimolette. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson