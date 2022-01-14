Surprisingly, tiny sesame seeds are composed of approximately 50% oil. Roasters are often toast over an open fire for a dark color and depth of flavor. Akin to making extra virgin olive oil, the production is a mechanical not chemical process. In her piece for Taste, writer Cathy Erway explores the processes of producing quality sesame oil, how to select a bottle, and the classic recipe for Tawianese Three Cup Chicken, which uses sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice wine.
Refreshing the pantry with one of the oldest oils used for cooking
Credits
Guest:
- Cathy Erway - Author and podcaster