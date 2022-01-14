Refreshing the pantry with one of the oldest oils used for cooking

Black sesame seeds in Asian medicine are associated with heating energy and have a different flavor profile than their white counterparts.

Surprisingly, tiny sesame seeds are composed of approximately 50% oil. Roasters are often toast over an open fire for a dark color and depth of flavor. Akin to making extra virgin olive oil, the production is a mechanical not chemical process. In her piece for Taste, writer Cathy Erway explores the processes of producing quality sesame oil, how to select a bottle, and the classic recipe for Tawianese Three Cup Chicken, which uses sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice wine.

Evan Kleiman

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson