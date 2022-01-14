Municipalities across the country are rethinking the use of gas stoves, which will affect both residential and business customers. With concerns of climate change and health impacts including asthma, bans on the use of gas are slowly taking hold across the country. With California leading the way in legislation, deep blue states like Texas are passing bans on bans. Evan Halper reports on how the flames on gas stoves are slowly flickering out.
Has California seen the end of gas stoves?
Credits
Guest:
- Evan Halper - LA Times national reporter - @evanhalper