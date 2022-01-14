Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson returns to the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market where winter produce is in full swing. Co-owners of De La Nonna, Patrick Costa and Jose Cordon discuss the preferred way they are using conehead cabbage at the restaurant. The cabbage has tender leaves that require a slow, low braise. They are cooking it al cartoggio (in its own envelope), using rosemary and oregano as aromatics, and serving it with brown butter-caper vinaigrette and boquerones (Spanish anchovies). Next, Alex Weiser demystifies conehead cabbage, which he started growing a few years ago. In Europe, they are used primarily in sauerkraut and impart a sweetness. He is offering a purple and green variety of cabbage.