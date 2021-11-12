Not only did Julia Child change how Americans think about food and what they eat, she influenced how women are portrayed on television. Raised in Pasadena, she made unexpected choices that broke the mold of what her upper-middle class upbringing would suggest. In the new documentary “Julia,” Julie Cohen and Betsy West (known for “RGB”) lean on her story as much as possible from the chef’s point of view — using letters and inner feelings to reveal her relationship with her husband Paul Child, their travels, and her joy for food.