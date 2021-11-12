In her weekly newsletter “The Veggie,” Tejal Rao shares vegetarian recipes with her New York Times readers. She visits with market correspondent Gillian Ferguson at the Tuesday Torrance Farmer’s Market. Rao shares a few ways to use seasonal ingredients at the Thanksgiving feast, including a fresh red walnut snack mix as a starter. She’ll be using a waxy, red bliss variety in a hasselback potato gratin recipe that she revisits every year. Her latest discovery is baby celery that she plans to use with apple and onion in a baked dressing. She strongly believes that with thoughtful sides, a main centerpiece is not necessary but recommends a mushroom Wellington for unconvinced listeners.

Cheesy Hasselback Potato Gratin

6 servings

"This golden and glorious mash-up of potato gratin and Hasselback potatoes, from the acclaimed food science writer J. Kenji López-Alt, has been engineered to give you both creamy potato and singed edge in each bite. The principal innovation here is placing the sliced potatoes in the casserole dish vertically, on their edges, rather than laying them flat as in a standard gratin, in order to get those crisp ridges on top. Allow extra time for the task of slicing the potatoes, for which it's helpful to have a mandoline or food processor (though not necessary, strictly speaking). And do buy extra potatoes, just in case; you want to pack the potatoes tightly and keep them standing up straight." —Emily Weinstein



Potato Gratin: Christopher Testani for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Simon Andrews. Prop Stylist: Christina Lane.

Ingredients

3 ounces finely grated Gruyère or comté cheese

2 ounces finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

2 cups heavy cream

2 medium cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, roughly chopped

Kosher salt and black pepper

4 to 4 ½ pounds russet potatoes, peeled and sliced 1/8-inch thick on a mandoline slicer (7 to 8 medium, see note)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Instructions

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 400 degrees. Combine cheeses in a large bowl. Transfer 1/3 of cheese mixture to a separate bowl and set aside. Add cream, garlic and thyme to cheese mixture. Season generously with salt and pepper. Add potato slices and toss with your hands until every slice is coated with cream mixture, making sure to separate any slices that are sticking together to get the cream mixture in between them. Grease a 2-quart casserole dish with butter. Pick up a handful of potatoes, organizing them into a neat stack, and lay them in the casserole dish with their edges aligned vertically. Continue placing potatoes in the dish, working around the perimeter and into the center until all the potatoes have been added. The potatoes should be very tightly packed. If necessary, slice an additional potato, coat with cream mixture, and add to casserole. Pour the excess cream/cheese mixture evenly over the potatoes until the mixture comes halfway up the sides of the casserole. You may not need all the excess liquid. Cover dish tightly with foil and transfer to the oven. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking until the top is pale golden brown, about 30 minutes longer. Carefully remove from oven, sprinkle with remaining cheese, and return to oven. Bake until deep golden brown and crisp on top, about 30 minutes longer. Remove from oven, let rest for a few minutes, and serve.

Tip

**Because of variation in the shape of potatoes, the amount of potato that will fit into a single casserole dish varies. Longer, thinner potatoes will fill a dish more than shorter, rounder potatoes. When purchasing potatoes, buy a few extra in order to fill the dish if necessary. Depending on exact shape and size of potatoes and casserole dish, you may not need all of the cream mixture.

Vegetarian Mushroom Wellington

8 servings



By Alexa Weibel

Classic beef Wellington is a technical feat in which a tenderloin is topped with foie gras or mushroom duxelles, then wrapped in puff pastry and baked. This vegetarian version is less exacting yet just as impressive. Seared portobello mushrooms are layered with apple cider-caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms, which are seasoned with soy sauce for flavor and bolstered with walnuts for texture. The rich mushroom filling is vegan, and the entire dish can easily be made vegan, too. Swap in vegan puff pastry, a butter substitute in the port reduction and caramelized onions, and an egg substitute for brushing the puff pastry. If you want to prepare ahead, sauté the mushrooms and onions in advance and refrigerate them, then assemble the dish the day you plan to bake and serve it. Prepare the port reduction as the Wellington bakes, or skip it entirely and serve with cranberry sauce for a touch of tangy sweetness.



Veg Beef Wellington: Christopher Testani for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Simon Andrews

Ingredients

FOR THE MUSHROOM FILLING:

4 large portobello mushrooms, each about 3 inches wide (8 to 10 ounces total)

½ cup plus 5 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 pounds mixed mushrooms, such as shiitake, oyster and cremini

4 shallots, finely chopped (about 1 packed cup)

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary

⅓ cup port, or 1 to 2 tablespoons good-quality aged balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 cup finely chopped toasted walnuts (about 4 ounces)

Ice, for cooling

FOR THE ONIONS:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 medium yellow onions (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into 1/4-inch rounds

¾ teaspoon light or dark brown sugar

1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt

¾ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup apple cider or apple juice

1 tablespoon good-quality aged balsamic vinegar (optional)

FOR ASSEMBLING:

All-purpose flour, for dusting

1 (14-ounce) package puff pastry

1 large egg, beaten

FOR THE PORT REDUCTION (OPTIONAL):

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns

1 ½ cups good-quality port

1 ½ cups vegetable stock

3 fresh thyme sprigs

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

Kosher salt and black pepper

Instructions