'Eating While Black' addresses the power embedded in foodways and culture

Sustainability typically refers to agricultural practices but culture needs to be sustainable, too. When it comes to food culture in the Black community, cultural transmission, belonging, homemaking, and survival have historically come up against scarcity, control, and shaming. Psyche A. Williams-Forson tackles these issues with her new book, "Eating While Black."



"Eating While Black" confronts the surveillance and scrutiny Black people often face in the United States. Photo courtesy of the University of North Carolina Press.