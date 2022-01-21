As LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison explains, Chris and Nellie Tran wanted to bring a different perspective to their native San Gabriel Valley rather than the regional Chinese restaurants for which the area is known. Blossom Market Hall took three years to open and the Trans canvassed residents about what food they wanted to see in the space. Located in a former Masonic lodge building, Addison recommends the Caribbean Gourmet that focuses on dishes from Guyana, where chef Yonette Alleyne is caramelizing the perfect plate of bronzed oxtails and plantains. Next, try the crepe-like jian bing at Café Et Cetera and the quesabirria at La Olla.