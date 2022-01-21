

Kitchen objects are used across the world for different purposes and with a variety of foods, though the designs have remained the same over centuries. Photo courtesy of Hardie Grant.



Design curator Corinne Mynatt calls Thayer’s universal tool (right) her favorite discovery. Made in the U.S. in the 19th century, it served a variety of functions, including meat tenderizer, lid lifter, and trivet. Photo courtesy of Hardie Grant.



With an art and design background, Corinne Mynatt gravitated to objects that fascinated her that she found in flea markets in Paris, Tokyo, and Berlin. Photo by Flora Maclean.