Frequent the farmer’s market enough, and visitors start to recognize new varieties of familiar ingredients as market correspondent Gillian Ferguson discovers. Baby kales are growing in popularity. Megan Strom of County Line Harvest describes Casper kale with its snow white, frilly leaves. More tender and sweet, she suggests serving it raw but it will also hold a quick sauté. She also is excited to welcome guests to the farm and announces a new series of dinners. Culinary director Adrian Castro of Coffee Coffee is using dandelions, kale, red gem lettuces, fresh herbs, and sunflower petals in an elevated café mixed green salad.