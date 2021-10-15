When the doors of M. Georgina closed in March 2020, pastry chef Hannah Ziskin treated the first few weeks as a vacation, getting some deserved rest and catching up on her New Yorker subscription. Then things got real. With no return to the restaurant kitchen in sight, she began baking from her home in Glendale under the name House of Gluten. Simultaneously, her partner Aaron Lindell started Quarter Sheets Pizza Club — a pop-up serving Sicilian-inspired, Detroit-style pizza using farmer’s market produce and traditional toppings. Their second bedroom became a storage closet, with pizzas selling out in minutes and orders for Ziskin’s cakes typically added to every sale. Ziskin and Lindell are set to open their brick and mortar spot in Echo Park this fall.