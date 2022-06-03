Market correspondent Ben Mims meets up with Horace Cameron in his urban garden in Silver Lake. Cameron started the garden in late 2020, where he started to experiment with different plants. Soon the area was overrun with vegetation. With only four years of gardening experience starting with rooftop and guerilla plots on the side of his apartment building, he began propositioning friends to use their backyards. Cameron scours seed catalogs, buying varieties that he can’t find at the farmer’s market.

Cameron sells to chef/fermenter Balo Orozco of Sunset Cultures, who has recently purchased rose geranium for a kombucha.