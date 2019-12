The idea of a true “American cuisine” seems like a slippery idea in a country built on immigration. But Yale historian Paul Freedman argues that American cuisine has a real definition—and that its development can be traced alongside the history of our country. His book is “American Cuisine: And How It Got This Way.”



Swanson TV Dinner©. Reproduced by kind permission of Campbell Soup Company Swanson TV Dinner©. Reproduced by kind permission of Campbell Soup Company