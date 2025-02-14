Tofu and applesauce: Cracking the code on egg substitutes

As farmers contend with bird flu, the price of eggs has skyrocketed. With their high water content and richness, eggs fulfill different purposes in cooking and baking. Genevieve Ko of The New York Times has some out-of-the-carton alternatives to keep recipes delicious.

A tablespoon of flax meal mixed with three tablespoons of water, will produce the equivalent of one "flax egg," which can be used in cookies, cakes, and small, yeasted rolls.

Aguafaba, the liquid produced by cooking chickpeas, stands in for eggs in meringues and sheet cakes.

Ko adds applesauce to muffins, as well as to savory dishes like mashed potatoes.

Silken tofu makes a perfect scramble and you can add turmeric for color.