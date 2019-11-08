A top somm is accused of sexual assault. Is the wine industry overdue for a reckoning?

Hosted by
A handful of Ross' favorite bottles from the first annual Palm Springs Wine Festival.

A handful of Ross' favorite bottles from the first annual Palm Springs Wine Festival. Photo credit: Marissa Ross

The New York Times recently published a bombshell report by Julia Moskin that hit close to home for some Angelenos. It centered on a star sommelier named Anthony Cailan, who has resigned from his post at the New York restaurant the Usual after being accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Bon Appetit wine editor Marissa Ross says the events described by the accusers are sadly all too familiar to anyone who’s spent extended time in the tight-knit wine community.


Bon Appetit wine editor Marissa Ross. Photo credit: Alice Baxley
Ross' refrigerator door after a tasting of Australia's Borachio wines with importer, Tess Bryant, at her home. Credit: Marissa Ross.
Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia