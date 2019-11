LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison recently took a trip to a Glendale strip mall, where behind darkened glass, there’s a restaurant serving up a hybrid menu of Armenian and Georgian specialties. The house specialties at Havlabar include khachapuri, or savory bread canoes filled with sulguni cheese, as well as khinkali, a Georgian cousin of Chinese soup dumplings.

Havlabar

1143 E Broadway

Glendale, CA 91205

(818) 629-0199