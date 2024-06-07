When Kitty Morse discovered a tattered valise in her mother's closet after her passing, the cookbook author stashed it away on a shelf, assuming it was filled with boring old documents. When she decided to look inside, she was stunned by its contents. She came across journals written in French by her great-grandfather, an Army surgeon in World War I.

The diaries, written in 1940, recount the German advance on Châlons-en-Champagne, a town in northeastern France that had a sizable Jewish population. Day-to-day activities are documented, as well as the Germans commandeering wood and coal during one of the coldest winters of the era.

Other discoveries included a book of handwritten, family recipes from Blanche, his wife, and Morse's great-grandmother. The contents were a treasure trove for Morse, who used the material to write Bitter Sweet: A Wartime Journal & Heirloom Recipes From Occupied France. She refers to the work as three books in one — part history of the Belle Epoque, part cookbook, and her grandfather's personal account.





Wrapped in butcher paper, the suitcase was originally sent anonymously to Morse's grandfather, now married to Prosper and Blanche's daughter, who was living in Morocco after World War II. With no return address and no idea where it came from, her grandfather phoned the family doctor asking for advice on how and when to present the contents to his wife, whose parents, Prosper and Blanche, died in the Holocaust. Three months went by before he divulged the information and Morse said her grandmother never recovered. Morse suspects her mother came to possess the valise during the 1970s.

Morse recognized some of the dishes from her childhood including sauerkraut and Bûche de Noël but never knew they were her great-grandmother Blache's recipes. A recipe that is particularly meaningful to Morse is Lapin au Riseling. Last May, Morse traveled to Champagne to follow in her great-grandfather's footsteps, searching for the houses he lived in and clinics where he worked. Prosper mentions a home in Rosier where he sought refuge from the bombing and sheltered in the wine tunnels. The mayor of Rosier escorted Morse to the house where her great-grandfather hid and two sisters prepared a rabbit stew cooked in wine. Morse sat in the same spot where he had eaten the dish 80 years prior.







