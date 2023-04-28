Gather for Good walks the (cake) walk for reproductive justice

Frequent visitors to the Santa Monica's Farmers Market will recognize the folding table behind Alex Weiser's stand, where bakers, chefs, and homecooks pick up their freshly milled flour from Sherry Mandel of the Tehachapi Grain Project. In addition to providing the community with heritage grains, Mandel is the co-founder of Gather for Good's "Make Choice a Piece of Cake" fundraiser. The third annual event happens on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Redbird in DTLA. All proceeds from the literal cake walk will be donated to organizations fighting to preserve reproductive justice.

Purchase tickets for an opportunity to win cakes from returning chefs and teams including Mac Dimla of Providence, Suzanne Goin and Tristyne Frutos of A.O.C., and Anna St. John and Grace Jakubowics of Tartine Bakery. Newcomers include Amanda Levy from the Girl & the Goat, Hannah Gruba from Horses, and Erika Chan from Kato.

Anastashia Chavez of Hatchet Hall tells market correspondent Gillian Ferguson that she will be baking a farmer's market sourced chocolate rye sponge cake with pistachio mousse, ganache, blackberries, and Windrose Farm eggs. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project and Plan C.



