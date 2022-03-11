Qusqo means the navel of the world in Quechua, the indigenous language of Peru. Qusqo Bistro has been serving up Peruvian soul food for nearly 15 years. As a community and cultural center, owner and founder Lucy Haro believes in the indigenous art of healing through cooking, which is passed down from one generation to the next. Her goal is to share that experience with local Angelenos.

“In most families, nourishment begins with the mother,” Haro says, and she would like to see more women recognized in the culinary community. Besides uplifting women, the space features art from both indigenous Peruvian and local artists.

The lomo saltado, a steak and fries dish, is a combination of Chinese and Peruvian heritage. Qusqo Bistro was a grant recipient of RE:Her. The 10-day festival features collaborations, thematic menus, and conversations curated around Greater Los Angeles.

Lucy Haro, owner of Qusqo Bistro. Photo courtesy of Qusqo Bistro.



Owner/founder Lucy Haro stands outside Qusqo Bistro in West L.A. where she is uplifting indigenous foods and Peruvian artists. Photo courtesy of Qusqo Bistro.