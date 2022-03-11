Using period fabrics, two quilters pieced together The Legacy Quilt, part of the Museum of Food and Drink’s exhibit “African/American: Making the Nation’s Table.”



As the chef-owner of Dooky Chase’s in New Orleans, Louisiana, Chase turned a sandwich shop into an upscale restaurant for Creole cuisine, immortalizing dishes like her gumbo z’herbes. Over seven decades, diners included leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, celebrities, and U.S. presidents. Photo courtesy of Museum of Food and Drink.



People from West Africa, where Oryza glaberrima (African red rice) is a native crop, established rice cultivation in the U.S. Lowcountry. These farmers and their descendants created complex agricultural systems including dams and field irrigation. Photo courtesy of Museum of Food and Drink.



Historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris was lead curator of the exhibit “African/American: Making the Nation’s Table,” on view at the Museum of Food and Drink through Juneteenth. Photo by Angie Mosier.



Raised on Virginia’s eastern shore by free, land-owning parents, Downing was known as the “Black Oyster King of New York.” His popular Broad Street oyster house catered to affluent diners and was world-renowned. The cellars of his restaurant were a stop on the Underground Railroad. Photo courtesy of Museum of Food and Drink.