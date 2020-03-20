Always have olive oil. Fermented items like yogurt, kimchi, and pickles have a long shelf life and pack a flavor punch. Have baking supplies on hand to mollify your sweet tooth. These are a few tips from Bon Appétit’s Food Editor-at-Large, Carla Lalli Music, as she writes our grocery list on what to grab during upcoming “Safer at Home” essential shopping runs.
Cooking with pantry staples during social distancing
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia