Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson joins Evan Kleiman for a virtual farmers market in the studio as they discuss new guidelines for how markets will operate as essential services. Gillian describes the scene this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market and how farmers pivoted given the new circumstances.
Essential services and new guidelines on farmers markets
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia