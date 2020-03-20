Essential services and new guidelines on farmers markets

Grab-n-go box from The Garden Of.

Grab-n-go box from The Garden Of. Photo credit: Gillian Ferguson

Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson joins Evan Kleiman for a virtual farmers market in the studio as they discuss new guidelines for how markets will operate as essential services. Gillian describes the scene this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market and how farmers pivoted given the new circumstances.

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia