Steve Sando of Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans reports that over the course of last year, bean sales have skyrocketed 860%. Sando has been in the business of beans for years, but over the course of the last few weeks has seen orders grow from 300 to 1,600 a day. Pre-order his book “The Rancho Gordo Heirloom Bean Guide.”
Simmering up bean recipes while you’re hunkered down
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia