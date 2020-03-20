Restaurants had to get creative after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti pulled the plug on dining in until March 31. Later in the week, a “Safer at Home” ordinance mandated Angelenos to stay in their homes unless they are engaged in “essential activities” such as going to grocery stores, the pharmacy, and medical appointments. Jenn Harris details a day in the life of one restaurant owner in the wake of local government orders in her piece for the L.A. Times.