Cooking with kids while holed up at home

Hosted by
Chef Gino Campagna.

Chef Gino Campagna. Image courtesy of Gino Campagna

LA Unified School District’s 700,000 students are at home for the foreseeable future. Gino Campagna (aka Chef Gino) has been schooling kids in the kitchen for years. He has some tips to get kids cooking while they’re cooped up. His book is “Chef Gino’s Taste Test Challenge.”

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia