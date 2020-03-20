LA Unified School District’s 700,000 students are at home for the foreseeable future. Gino Campagna (aka Chef Gino) has been schooling kids in the kitchen for years. He has some tips to get kids cooking while they’re cooped up. His book is “Chef Gino’s Taste Test Challenge.”
Cooking with kids while holed up at home
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia