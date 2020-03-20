Essential Indian recipes to cook at home

Hosted by
Indian spices.

Indian spices. Photo credit: Christopher Testani

Charged with potato peeling and kneading, Tejal Rao, California Restaurant Critic for the New York Times, recalls helping with the cooking churned out of her grandparents' Indian kitchen. Drawing from her childhood as well as consulting cookbooks and home cooks, she performs the near-impossible task of cataloging her ten essential Indian recipes.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia