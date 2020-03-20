Charged with potato peeling and kneading, Tejal Rao, California Restaurant Critic for the New York Times, recalls helping with the cooking churned out of her grandparents' Indian kitchen. Drawing from her childhood as well as consulting cookbooks and home cooks, she performs the near-impossible task of cataloging her ten essential Indian recipes.
Essential Indian recipes to cook at home
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia