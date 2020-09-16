The Ultimate Tortilleria Guide of Los Angeles and Southern California

Finally, the list you’ve been waiting for! If you’re on the hunt for the best tortillas in Los Angeles, Orange County, and throughout Southern California, look no further. This directory contains a complete list of all businesses who have competed in KCRW & Gustavo's Great Tortilla Tournament between 2018-2020, listed by location. We wish you luck on your personal quest for the best tortilla makers in Southern California.
Los Angeles County
Orange County
San Bernadino County
Ventura County
San Diego County
Riverside County
Santa Barbara County
No specific location
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Central L.A.
El Cholo
1121 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90006
(323) 734-2773
-Third-oldest Mexican restaurant in U.S.
HomeState
4624 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 906-1122
-2018 winner for Best Flour Tortilla.
Kernel of Truth
1549 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 250-1900
-Two-time Fuerte Four finalist for its corn tortillas.
La Favorita
600 N. Brannick Ave., Los Angeles CA 90063
(323) 263-3949
-Great murals outside this Eastlos standard.
Mexicali Taco & Co.
702 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, 90012
(213) 613-0416
-Two-time Suave 16 finalist for flour tortillas.
Sonoratown
208 E. 8th St., Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 628-3710
-2018 Golden Tortilla winner!
Salazar (2019)
2490 N. Fletcher Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90039
-Cousin to Mexicali
Expresión Oaxaqueña (2018)
3301 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 766-0575
-Oaxacan-style tortillas
Eastside
El Ruso
3631 Union Pacific Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90023
(323) 246-6819
-Taco stand in Boyle Heights with handmade Sonoran-style corn and flour tortillas.
Gonzalez
501 N. Ford Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022
(323) 261-1211
-Burrito-sized flour tortillas produced by La Fortaleza.
Guisados
2100 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 264-7201
-Two-time ¡Eso 8! contestant for its corn tortillas
La Azteca Tortilleria
4538 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90022
(323) 262-5977
-Two-time Suave 16 finalist for flour tortillas
Miramar Tortilleria (2019)
4336 Union Pacific Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90023
(323) 267-0548
-Gustavo dad's favorite corn tortillas
La Princesita (2019)
2514 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 261-7568
-Been around since 1972
Acapulco Tortilleria (2019)
929 S. Kern Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90022
(323) 266-0267
-Founded in 1945; returns with corn tortillas
La Mixteca (2019)
2461 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023 (323) 263-5179
(323) 263-5179
-Small market that distributes as far away as Oxnard
Del Comal (2019)
1927 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 263-0208
-Flour tortilla brand of Tortilleria San Marcos
Asadero Chikali (2019)
401 S. Atlantic Blvd., East Los Angeles, CA 90022
(323) 314-2666
-East L.A. taco stall serving Mexicali-style tacos on flour tortillas
Snack (2019)
1927 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 263-0208
-Wheat tortilla brand of Tortilleria San Marcos
Tortilleria San Marcos (2019)
1927 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 263-0208
-Boyle Heights institution
Sofia's (2019)
501 N. Ford Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022
(323) 261-1211
-Wholesale corn tortilla produced by La Fortaleza
La Gloria Mexican Foods (2018)
3455 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90063
(323) 262-0410
-Founded in 1954
Los Cinco Puntos (2018)
3300 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90063
(323) 261-4084
-This was one of Jonathan Gold's favorite corn tortillas
La Imperial (2018)
3717 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA, 90063
(323) 261-4151
-Created by La Señora Sanchez herself
Harbor
Tortilleria La Fiesta (2019)
1324 Pine Ave., Long Beach, CA 90813
(562) 507-7560
-Behind a laundromat in Long Beach
La Venadita (2019)
625 N. Wilmington Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744
(310) 518-5711
-Popular South Bay carniceria with best carne asada in Southern California; returns with a flour tortilla
Julian's Mexican Grill (2019)
12321 E. Carson St., Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716
(562) 865-3100
-Restaurant that has made their own corn and flour tortillas since 1985
Northeast L.A.
Tortilleria La California (2018)
2241 Cypress Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90065
(323) 221-8940
-Old school
Pomona Valley
Jimenez Market
670 Indian Hill Blvd., Pomona, CA 91767
(909) 624-7777
-Don't sleep on this flour tortilla magic depot
Nancy's Tortilleria (2018)
348 S. Towne Ave., Pomona, CA 91766
(909) 629-5889
-Do you Pomona? You should for them
San Fernando Valley
Lenchita's
13612 Van Nuys Blvd., Pacoima, CA 91331
(818) 899-2623
-2019 Suave 16 contestant
Mr. Tortilla
1112 Arroyo St., San Fernando, CA 91340
(818) 233-8932
-Mail-order flour tortillas with a San Fernando address
Sabor a Mexico
9501 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402
(818) 830-8055
-2019 Suave 16 contenstant
Tortilleria La Talpense
715 N. Maclay Ave., San Fernando, CA 91340
(818) 361-9867
-2019 ¡Eso 8! corn contestant
La Corona Tortilleria (2019)
508 S. Kalisher St., San Fernando, CA 91340
(818) 365-7408
-San Fernando Valley classic
Carrillo's Tortilleria (2018)
1242 Pico St., San Fernando, CA 91340
(818) 365-1636
-San Fernando Valley institution—nearly 75 years old!
Graciana Tamale Factory (2018)
12241 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342
(818) 890-6603
-81 years old!
San Gabriel Valley
El Gallito Market
12242 Valley Blvd., El Monte, CA 91732
(626) 442-1190
-Mexican-Nicaraguan market that makes flour tortillas
La Chapalita
1724 Chico Ave., South El Monte, CA 91733
(626) 443-8556
-Tortilla factory that sells from their loading docks
Ramirez Meat Market
4005 La Rica Ave., Baldwin Park, CA 91706
(626) 338-0189
-Baldwin Park carniceria that makes corn tortillas
San Gabriel Market
13126 Ramona Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706
(626) 856-1198
-Small market in Baldwin Park with corn, flour tortillas
Tortilleria La Pequeñita
15418 Fairgrove Ave., La Puente, CA 91744
(626) 918-0335
-Mid-sized market in La Puente
Tortilleria La Patria (2019)
17249 1/2 E. Valley Blvd., La Puente, CA 91744
(626) 839-1580
-Serving the San Gabriel Valley
La Tolteca (2018)
429 N. Azusa Ave., Azusa, CA 91702
(626) 334-0302
-Azusa!
South Bay
Paco's Tacos Cantina (2019)
6212 Manchester Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045-3801
(310) 645-8692
-Cal-Mex classic that serves butter with its flour tortillas
Maria's Tortillas (2018)
5606 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles, CA
(310) 670-2645
-You tell me
Diana's (2018)
16529 Normandie Ave., Gardena, CA 90247
(562) 926-5802
-Pioneering South Bay chain of tortillerias and restaurants
Ramona's Mexican Food (2018)
13633 S. Western Ave., Gardena, CA 90249
(310) 323-1950
-Mexican food manufacturer that's been around since 1947
Ortega 120 (2018)
1814 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach CA 90277
310-792-4120
-Redondo Beach's best flour tortillas
South L.A.
La Jolla Tortilleria
1713 E. Vernon Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90058
(323) 793-2647
-Salvadoran family that produces corn and flour tortillas
Playa Azul Tortilleria
1901 Nadeau St., Los Angeles, CA 90001
(323) 588-2992
-Corner liquor store that makes its own corn tortillas
Southeast
Big Saver Foods
4260 Charter St., Vernon, CA 90058
(323) 582-7222
-Bargain supermarket chain
El Zócalo
217 Rosecrans Ave., Compton, CA 90222
(310) 637-9506
-Compton Mexican deli with corn tortillas
Juanita's Tortilleria
2321 E. El Segundo Blvd., Compton, CA 90222
(310) 635-7600
-Serving corn and flour to Compton for over 30 years
Las Palomas (2019)
1717 N. Willowbrook Ave., Compton, CA 90222 (310) 632-8710
(310) 632-8710
-Straight outta Compton
Tortilleria Mexico (2019)
16330 Pioneer Blvd., Norwalk, CA 90650 (562) 926-5802
(562) 926-5802
-Brand of Diana's Mexican Food
Amapola Market (2018)
7420 Florence Ave., Downey, CA 90240
(562) 776-0246
-Famous for its masa and tamales during Christmas
La Mano Tortilleria (2018)
9237 Whittier Blvd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660
(562) 908-1349
-Maybe the best tortilla label in the Southland
Hornitos Mercado (2018)
7625 California Ave., Huntington Park, CA 90255
(323) 588-1084
-Located in the REAL HP
Romero's (2018)
15155 Valley View Ave., Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
(562) 802-1858
-Open since 1968, they provide Costco with flour tortillas
Leyva's Mexican Food (2018)
6527 Eastern Ave., Bell Gardens, CA 90201
(323) 771-9715
-Tortilleria whose products can be found from OC to Ventura
Westside
Amá-Cita: CLOSED
9552 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232
(424) 523-3300
-High-end casual Tex-Mex
Casablanca
220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice, CA 90291
(310) 392-5751
-Bogey would've loved their fresh flour tortillas
La Monarca
1300 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 451-1114
-Made Fuerte Four in 2019
Tallula's
118 Entrada Dr., Santa Monica, CA 90402
(310) 526-0027
-High-end Mex in Santa Monica
Punta Cabras (2018)
930 Broadway Suite B., Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 917-2244
-Baja-style restaurant
Masienda (2018)
11515 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064
-Boutique tortilleria
Loqui
8830 Washington Blvd. #104, Culver City, CA 90232
-Good restaurant
ORANGE COUNTY
Anaheim
Northgate Gonzalez (2019)
2030 E. Lincoln Ave., Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 507-7640
-Largest Latino-owned supermarket chain in OC returns with a Sonoran-style flour tortilla
Costa Mesa
El Toro Bravo Tortilleria
745 W. 19th St. Unit H, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 631-4464
-Old OC punks love this old-school spot
Taco Maria
3313 Hyland Ave., Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 538-8444
-Reigning Golden Tortilla champ
Cypress
Cabo Chips
5300 Cypress St., Cypress, CA, 90630
-Par-baked, frozen tortillas
Newport Beach
Gracias a Dios Tortillas (2019)
PO Box 3104, Newport Beach, CA 92659
-They make tortillas in Zooport?
Orange
La Carreta Supermarkets
4637 E. Chapman Ave., Orange, CA 92869
(714) 771-1595
-Latino supermarket in Orange
Taco Mesa Tortilleria Organica (2019)
3533 E. Chapman Ave., Orange, CA 92869
(714) 633-3922
-Newish tortilleria of pioneering OC taco chain
La Reina Market (2018)
909 N. Tustin St., Orange, CA 92867
(714) 997-9525
-Small chain in Orange County
San Juan Capistrano
El Campeon (2019)
31921 Camino Capistrano #15, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
(714) 456-9642
-The pride of South OC
Santa Ana
Burritos La Palma
410 N. Bristol St., Santa Ana, CA 92703
(657) 266-0575
-Two-time Fuerte four finalist for its flour tortillas
Joselito
1230 E. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92705
(714) 743-1973
-Store brand for R-Ranch Market in Santa Ana
Nuño Brothers Market
1206 S. Standard Ave., Santa Ana 92707
(714) 972-0488
-Large SanTana market
Tortilleria Acapulco
2429 W. McFadden Ave. #108, Santa Ana, CA 92704
(714) 617-5804
-Not related to Acapulco Mexicatessan in East LA
La Rancherita - Santa Ana (2019)
4406 W. 5th St., Santa Ana, CA 92703
(714) 554-2791
-Restaurant and deli in SanTana since 1981
La Flor de Mexicali (2018)
1212 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana, CA 92704
(714) 751-4132
-Small chain in Santa Ana and Garden Grove
El Toro Market (2018)
1340 W. 1st St., Santa Ana, CA 92703
(714) 836-1393
-Famous Latino market in OC
El Metate (2018)
838 E. First St., Santa Ana, CA 92701
(714) 542-3914
-Pioneering Latino market in OC
Ruben's Tortilleria (2018)
1222 E. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92705
(714) 835-7205
-Tortilla of choice for many OC loncheras
Tustin
Fonda Moderna (2019)
1705 Flight Way, Tustin, CA 92782
-New food stall helmed by veteran OC Mexican chef Danny Godinez
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
Fontana
Tortilleria Flor de Mayo
16055 Foothill Blvd., Fontana, CA 92335
(909) 428-2542
-Fontana represent in maíz!
San Bernardino
La Cuatro Milpas
856 N. Mount Vernon Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92411
(909) 885-3344
-2019 Suave 16 flour contestant
Mitla Cafe
602 N. Mt Vernon Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92411
(909) 888-0460
-Where Taco Bell's founders got his idea to make tacos.
Casa Trejo Tortilla Factory (2019)
1272 W. 6th St., San Bernardino, CA 92411
(909) 332-7850
-Supplying San Bernardino and the High Desert since the 1970s
VENTURA COUNTY
Oxnard
Carnitas El Rey
124 E. 5th St., Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 290-8794
-2019 Suave 16 placer for corn tortillas
El Fortin
5014 Saviers Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033
(323) 314-2666
-Oaxacan mini-chain in OC and Oxnard
La Rancherita Tortilleria (2019)
216 W. 1st St., Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 483-5732
-Small market in Oxnard
La Gloria de Oxnard (2019)
430 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard CA 93030
(805) 486-8735
-Massive market, restaurant, and ice cream shop making their own corn tortillas since 1986
Ventura
Taqueria Ventura Doña Raquel
1001 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 667-8688
-Best breakfast burritos in Ventura
SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Fallbrook
Acapico
550 Industrial Way., Unit B, Fallbrook, CA 92028
-Regular presence at farmer's markets in OC and the IE
San Marcos
La Fe Tortilleria
1512 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos, CA 92078
(760) 752-8350
-San Diego County brand with SoCal presence
KERN COUNTY
Tehachapi
Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project
19247 Highline Rd., Tehachapi, CA 93561
(619) 858-5178
-Heirloom corn and flour in their tortillas
RIVERSIDE COUNTY
Cathedral City
Taqueria Tortilla Factory (2019)
35270 Date Palm Dr., Cathedral City, CA 92234
(760) 324-6505
-Serving the Coachella Valley for over 35 years
Coachella
La Sorpresa Tortilleria
85697 Grapefruit Blvd., Coachella, CA 92236
(760) 398-1530
-They're out there in the desert!
Corona
El Ciclón Tacos
510 W. Grand Blvd., Corona, CA 92882
(951) 459-5053
-Tijuana-style tacos on handmade flour
Ezekiel 4:9
2991 Doherty St., Corona, CA 92879
(951) 279-5090
-Gluten-free, biblically sound flour
Indio
Arriola's Tortilleria
82721 Wilson Ave., Indio, CA 92201
(760) 347-7782
-Serving the Coachella Valley since 1927!
Mira Loma
El Comal
11058 Philadelphia Ave., Mira Loma, CA. 91752
(951) 703-4984
-Newish brand spreading across Western U.S.; returns with corn tortilla
Riverside
Ancho's Southwest Grill
10773 Hole Ave., Riverside, CA 92505
(951) 352-0240
-Famous for small, powdery flour tortillas
La Mazorca (2019)
6022 Tyler St. Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 688-6220
-Inland Empire classic
Maxi Foods (2018)
8616 California Ave., Riverside, CA, 92504
(951) 688-0538
-Small supermarket chain in Riverside
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Barbara
La Tapatia Bakery (2019)
832 N. Milpas St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103
(805) 962-2318
-Santa Barbara favorite
La Tolteca (2019)
728 Union Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93103
(805) 963-5957
-Serving the Santa Barbara coast since 1946
NO SPECIFIC LOCATION
Cafe Rio
-Utah-Mex chain that makes thick flour tortillas daily
Calidad (2019)
-Low-price brand of GRUMA, the company called in the American press as the "tortilla cartel"
Del Bajio (2019)
-Former tortilleria that still makes blue corn tortillas for select locations
Chipotle (2019)
-Yeah...
Tortilleria El Ranchero (2019)
-Mystery brand Gustavo bought in Compton
Guerrero (2018)
-Biggest-selling corn tortilla in U.S.
El Gallo Giro (2018)
-Small restaurant chain across Southern California
Vallarta's (2018)
-Largest Latino-owned supermarket chain in Los Angeles County
Superior Grocers (2018)
-Largest Latino supermarket chain in Southern California
Cardenas Market (2018)
-Largest Latino-owned supermarket chain in the Inland Empire
El Super (2018)
-Largest Latino supermarket chain in United States
Trader Joe's (2018)
-Nuff said
Mission (2018)
-The best-selling flour tortilla in U.S.
El Marranito (2018)
Pico Rivera
-Mysterious brand of which little information is known
First Street (2018)
-Brand for Smart & Final