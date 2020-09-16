The Ultimate Tortilleria Guide of Los Angeles and Southern California

Finally, the list you’ve been waiting for! If you’re on the hunt for the best tortillas in Los Angeles, Orange County, and throughout Southern California, look no further. This directory contains a complete list of all businesses who have competed in KCRW & Gustavo's Great Tortilla Tournament between 2018-2020, listed by location. We wish you luck on your personal quest for the best tortilla makers in Southern California.

Los Angeles County

Orange County

San Bernadino County

Ventura County

San Diego County

Riverside County

Santa Barbara County

No specific location

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Central L.A.

El Cholo

1121 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90006

(323) 734-2773

-Third-oldest Mexican restaurant in U.S.

HomeState

4624 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 906-1122

-2018 winner for Best Flour Tortilla.

Kernel of Truth

1549 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90026

(213) 250-1900

-Two-time Fuerte Four finalist for its corn tortillas.

La Favorita

600 N. Brannick Ave., Los Angeles CA 90063

(323) 263-3949

-Great murals outside this Eastlos standard.

Mexicali Taco & Co.

702 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, 90012

(213) 613-0416

-Two-time Suave 16 finalist for flour tortillas.

Sonoratown

208 E. 8th St., Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 628-3710

-2018 Golden Tortilla winner!

Salazar (2019)

2490 N. Fletcher Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90039

-Cousin to Mexicali

Expresión Oaxaqueña (2018)

3301 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019

(323) 766-0575

-Oaxacan-style tortillas

Eastside

El Ruso

3631 Union Pacific Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90023

(323) 246-6819

-Taco stand in Boyle Heights with handmade Sonoran-style corn and flour tortillas.

Gonzalez

501 N. Ford Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022

(323) 261-1211

-Burrito-sized flour tortillas produced by La Fortaleza.

Guisados

2100 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033

(323) 264-7201

-Two-time ¡Eso 8! contestant for its corn tortillas

La Azteca Tortilleria

4538 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90022

(323) 262-5977

-Two-time Suave 16 finalist for flour tortillas

Miramar Tortilleria (2019)

4336 Union Pacific Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90023

(323) 267-0548

-Gustavo dad's favorite corn tortillas

La Princesita (2019)

2514 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033

(323) 261-7568

-Been around since 1972

Acapulco Tortilleria (2019)

929 S. Kern Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90022

(323) 266-0267

-Founded in 1945; returns with corn tortillas

La Mixteca (2019)

2461 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023 (323) 263-5179

(323) 263-5179

-Small market that distributes as far away as Oxnard

Del Comal (2019)

1927 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90033

(323) 263-0208

-Flour tortilla brand of Tortilleria San Marcos

Asadero Chikali (2019)

401 S. Atlantic Blvd., East Los Angeles, CA 90022

(323) 314-2666

-East L.A. taco stall serving Mexicali-style tacos on flour tortillas

Snack (2019)

1927 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90033

(323) 263-0208

-Wheat tortilla brand of Tortilleria San Marcos

Tortilleria San Marcos (2019)

1927 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90033

(323) 263-0208

-Boyle Heights institution

Sofia's (2019)

501 N. Ford Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022

(323) 261-1211

-Wholesale corn tortilla produced by La Fortaleza

La Gloria Mexican Foods (2018)

3455 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90063

(323) 262-0410

-Founded in 1954

Los Cinco Puntos (2018)

3300 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90063

(323) 261-4084

-This was one of Jonathan Gold's favorite corn tortillas

La Imperial (2018)

3717 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA, 90063

(323) 261-4151

-Created by La Señora Sanchez herself

Harbor



Tortilleria La Fiesta (2019)

1324 Pine Ave., Long Beach, CA 90813

(562) 507-7560

-Behind a laundromat in Long Beach

La Venadita (2019)

625 N. Wilmington Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744

(310) 518-5711

-Popular South Bay carniceria with best carne asada in Southern California; returns with a flour tortilla

Julian's Mexican Grill (2019)

12321 E. Carson St., Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716

(562) 865-3100

-Restaurant that has made their own corn and flour tortillas since 1985

Northeast L.A.

Tortilleria La California (2018)

2241 Cypress Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90065

(323) 221-8940

-Old school

Pomona Valley

Jimenez Market

670 Indian Hill Blvd., Pomona, CA 91767

(909) 624-7777

-Don't sleep on this flour tortilla magic depot

Nancy's Tortilleria (2018)

348 S. Towne Ave., Pomona, CA 91766

(909) 629-5889

-Do you Pomona? You should for them

San Fernando Valley

Lenchita's

13612 Van Nuys Blvd., Pacoima, CA 91331

(818) 899-2623

-2019 Suave 16 contestant

Mr. Tortilla

1112 Arroyo St., San Fernando, CA 91340

(818) 233-8932

-Mail-order flour tortillas with a San Fernando address

Sabor a Mexico

9501 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402

(818) 830-8055

-2019 Suave 16 contenstant

Tortilleria La Talpense

715 N. Maclay Ave., San Fernando, CA 91340

(818) 361-9867

-2019 ¡Eso 8! corn contestant

La Corona Tortilleria (2019)

508 S. Kalisher St., San Fernando, CA 91340

(818) 365-7408

-San Fernando Valley classic

Carrillo's Tortilleria (2018)

1242 Pico St., San Fernando, CA 91340

(818) 365-1636

-San Fernando Valley institution—nearly 75 years old!

Graciana Tamale Factory (2018)

12241 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342

(818) 890-6603

-81 years old!

San Gabriel Valley

El Gallito Market

12242 Valley Blvd., El Monte, CA 91732

(626) 442-1190

-Mexican-Nicaraguan market that makes flour tortillas

La Chapalita

1724 Chico Ave., South El Monte, CA 91733

(626) 443-8556

-Tortilla factory that sells from their loading docks

Ramirez Meat Market

4005 La Rica Ave., Baldwin Park, CA 91706

(626) 338-0189

-Baldwin Park carniceria that makes corn tortillas

San Gabriel Market

13126 Ramona Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706

(626) 856-1198

-Small market in Baldwin Park with corn, flour tortillas

Tortilleria La Pequeñita

15418 Fairgrove Ave., La Puente, CA 91744

(626) 918-0335

-Mid-sized market in La Puente

Tortilleria La Patria (2019)

17249 1/2 E. Valley Blvd., La Puente, CA 91744

(626) 839-1580

-Serving the San Gabriel Valley

La Tolteca (2018)

429 N. Azusa Ave., Azusa, CA 91702

(626) 334-0302

-Azusa!

South Bay



Paco's Tacos Cantina (2019)

6212 Manchester Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045-3801

(310) 645-8692

-Cal-Mex classic that serves butter with its flour tortillas

Maria's Tortillas (2018)

5606 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles, CA

(310) 670-2645

-You tell me

Diana's (2018)

16529 Normandie Ave., Gardena, CA 90247

(562) 926-5802

-Pioneering South Bay chain of tortillerias and restaurants

Ramona's Mexican Food (2018)

13633 S. Western Ave., Gardena, CA 90249

(310) 323-1950

-Mexican food manufacturer that's been around since 1947

Ortega 120 (2018)

1814 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach CA 90277

310-792-4120

-Redondo Beach's best flour tortillas

South L.A.

La Jolla Tortilleria

1713 E. Vernon Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90058

(323) 793-2647

-Salvadoran family that produces corn and flour tortillas

Playa Azul Tortilleria

1901 Nadeau St., Los Angeles, CA 90001

(323) 588-2992

-Corner liquor store that makes its own corn tortillas

Southeast

Big Saver Foods

4260 Charter St., Vernon, CA 90058

(323) 582-7222

-Bargain supermarket chain

El Zócalo

217 Rosecrans Ave., Compton, CA 90222

(310) 637-9506

-Compton Mexican deli with corn tortillas

Juanita's Tortilleria

2321 E. El Segundo Blvd., Compton, CA 90222

(310) 635-7600

-Serving corn and flour to Compton for over 30 years

Las Palomas (2019)

1717 N. Willowbrook Ave., Compton, CA 90222 (310) 632-8710

(310) 632-8710

-Straight outta Compton

Tortilleria Mexico (2019)

16330 Pioneer Blvd., Norwalk, CA 90650 (562) 926-5802

(562) 926-5802

-Brand of Diana's Mexican Food

Amapola Market (2018)

7420 Florence Ave., Downey, CA 90240

(562) 776-0246

-Famous for its masa and tamales during Christmas

La Mano Tortilleria (2018)

9237 Whittier Blvd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660

(562) 908-1349

-Maybe the best tortilla label in the Southland

Hornitos Mercado (2018)

7625 California Ave., Huntington Park, CA 90255

(323) 588-1084

-Located in the REAL HP

Romero's (2018)

15155 Valley View Ave., Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

(562) 802-1858

-Open since 1968, they provide Costco with flour tortillas

Leyva's Mexican Food (2018)

6527 Eastern Ave., Bell Gardens, CA 90201

(323) 771-9715

-Tortilleria whose products can be found from OC to Ventura

Westside

Amá-Cita: CLOSED

9552 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

(424) 523-3300

-High-end casual Tex-Mex

Casablanca

220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice, CA 90291

(310) 392-5751

-Bogey would've loved their fresh flour tortillas

La Monarca

1300 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 451-1114

-Made Fuerte Four in 2019

Tallula's

118 Entrada Dr., Santa Monica, CA 90402

(310) 526-0027

-High-end Mex in Santa Monica

Punta Cabras (2018)

930 Broadway Suite B., Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 917-2244

-Baja-style restaurant

Masienda (2018)

11515 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064

-Boutique tortilleria

Loqui

8830 Washington Blvd. #104, Culver City, CA 90232

-Good restaurant

ORANGE COUNTY

Anaheim

Northgate Gonzalez (2019)

2030 E. Lincoln Ave., Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 507-7640

-Largest Latino-owned supermarket chain in OC returns with a Sonoran-style flour tortilla

Costa Mesa

El Toro Bravo Tortilleria

745 W. 19th St. Unit H, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

(949) 631-4464

-Old OC punks love this old-school spot

Taco Maria

3313 Hyland Ave., Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 538-8444

-Reigning Golden Tortilla champ

Cypress

Cabo Chips

5300 Cypress St., Cypress, CA, 90630

-Par-baked, frozen tortillas

Newport Beach

Gracias a Dios Tortillas (2019)

PO Box 3104, Newport Beach, CA 92659

-They make tortillas in Zooport?

Orange



La Carreta Supermarkets

4637 E. Chapman Ave., Orange, CA 92869

(714) 771-1595

-Latino supermarket in Orange

Taco Mesa Tortilleria Organica (2019)

3533 E. Chapman Ave., Orange, CA 92869

(714) 633-3922

-Newish tortilleria of pioneering OC taco chain

La Reina Market (2018)

909 N. Tustin St., Orange, CA 92867

(714) 997-9525

-Small chain in Orange County

San Juan Capistrano

El Campeon (2019)

31921 Camino Capistrano #15, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(714) 456-9642

-The pride of South OC

Santa Ana

Burritos La Palma

410 N. Bristol St., Santa Ana, CA 92703

(657) 266-0575

-Two-time Fuerte four finalist for its flour tortillas

Joselito

1230 E. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92705

(714) 743-1973

-Store brand for R-Ranch Market in Santa Ana

Nuño Brothers Market

1206 S. Standard Ave., Santa Ana 92707

(714) 972-0488

-Large SanTana market

Tortilleria Acapulco

2429 W. McFadden Ave. #108, Santa Ana, CA 92704

(714) 617-5804

-Not related to Acapulco Mexicatessan in East LA

La Rancherita - Santa Ana (2019)

4406 W. 5th St., Santa Ana, CA 92703

(714) 554-2791

-Restaurant and deli in SanTana since 1981

La Flor de Mexicali (2018)

1212 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana, CA 92704

(714) 751-4132

-Small chain in Santa Ana and Garden Grove

El Toro Market (2018)

1340 W. 1st St., Santa Ana, CA 92703

(714) 836-1393

-Famous Latino market in OC

El Metate (2018)

838 E. First St., Santa Ana, CA 92701

(714) 542-3914

-Pioneering Latino market in OC

Ruben's Tortilleria (2018)

1222 E. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92705

(714) 835-7205

-Tortilla of choice for many OC loncheras

Tustin

Fonda Moderna (2019)

1705 Flight Way, Tustin, CA 92782

-New food stall helmed by veteran OC Mexican chef Danny Godinez

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

Fontana

Tortilleria Flor de Mayo

16055 Foothill Blvd., Fontana, CA 92335

(909) 428-2542

-Fontana represent in maíz!

San Bernardino

La Cuatro Milpas

856 N. Mount Vernon Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92411

(909) 885-3344

-2019 Suave 16 flour contestant

Mitla Cafe

602 N. Mt Vernon Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92411

(909) 888-0460

-Where Taco Bell's founders got his idea to make tacos.

Casa Trejo Tortilla Factory (2019)

1272 W. 6th St., San Bernardino, CA 92411

(909) 332-7850

-Supplying San Bernardino and the High Desert since the 1970s

VENTURA COUNTY

Oxnard

Carnitas El Rey

124 E. 5th St., Oxnard, CA 93030

(805) 290-8794

-2019 Suave 16 placer for corn tortillas

El Fortin

5014 Saviers Rd., Oxnard, CA 93033

(323) 314-2666

-Oaxacan mini-chain in OC and Oxnard

La Rancherita Tortilleria (2019)

216 W. 1st St., Oxnard, CA 93030

(805) 483-5732

-Small market in Oxnard

La Gloria de Oxnard (2019)

430 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard CA 93030

(805) 486-8735

-Massive market, restaurant, and ice cream shop making their own corn tortillas since 1986

Ventura

Taqueria Ventura Doña Raquel

1001 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001

(805) 667-8688

-Best breakfast burritos in Ventura

SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Fallbrook

Acapico

550 Industrial Way., Unit B, Fallbrook, CA 92028

-Regular presence at farmer's markets in OC and the IE

San Marcos

La Fe Tortilleria

1512 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos, CA 92078

(760) 752-8350

-San Diego County brand with SoCal presence

KERN COUNTY

Tehachapi

Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project

19247 Highline Rd., Tehachapi, CA 93561

(619) 858-5178

-Heirloom corn and flour in their tortillas

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Cathedral City

Taqueria Tortilla Factory (2019)

35270 Date Palm Dr., Cathedral City, CA 92234

(760) 324-6505

-Serving the Coachella Valley for over 35 years

Coachella

La Sorpresa Tortilleria

85697 Grapefruit Blvd., Coachella, CA 92236

(760) 398-1530

-They're out there in the desert!

Corona

El Ciclón Tacos

510 W. Grand Blvd., Corona, CA 92882

(951) 459-5053

-Tijuana-style tacos on handmade flour

Ezekiel 4:9

2991 Doherty St., Corona, CA 92879

(951) 279-5090

-Gluten-free, biblically sound flour

Indio

Arriola's Tortilleria

82721 Wilson Ave., Indio, CA 92201

(760) 347-7782

-Serving the Coachella Valley since 1927!

Mira Loma

El Comal

11058 Philadelphia Ave., Mira Loma, CA. 91752

(951) 703-4984

-Newish brand spreading across Western U.S.; returns with corn tortilla

Riverside

Ancho's Southwest Grill

10773 Hole Ave., Riverside, CA 92505

(951) 352-0240

-Famous for small, powdery flour tortillas

La Mazorca (2019)

6022 Tyler St. Riverside, CA 92503

(951) 688-6220

-Inland Empire classic

Maxi Foods (2018)

8616 California Ave., Riverside, CA, 92504

(951) 688-0538

-Small supermarket chain in Riverside

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Santa Barbara

La Tapatia Bakery (2019)

832 N. Milpas St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103

(805) 962-2318

-Santa Barbara favorite

La Tolteca (2019)

728 Union Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93103

(805) 963-5957

-Serving the Santa Barbara coast since 1946

NO SPECIFIC LOCATION

Cafe Rio

-Utah-Mex chain that makes thick flour tortillas daily

Calidad (2019)

-Low-price brand of GRUMA, the company called in the American press as the "tortilla cartel"

Del Bajio (2019)

-Former tortilleria that still makes blue corn tortillas for select locations

Chipotle (2019)

-Yeah...

Tortilleria El Ranchero (2019)

-Mystery brand Gustavo bought in Compton

Guerrero (2018)

-Biggest-selling corn tortilla in U.S.

El Gallo Giro (2018)

-Small restaurant chain across Southern California

Vallarta's (2018)

-Largest Latino-owned supermarket chain in Los Angeles County

Superior Grocers (2018)

-Largest Latino supermarket chain in Southern California

Cardenas Market (2018)

-Largest Latino-owned supermarket chain in the Inland Empire

El Super (2018)

-Largest Latino supermarket chain in United States

Trader Joe's (2018)

-Nuff said

Mission (2018)

-The best-selling flour tortilla in U.S.

El Marranito (2018)

Pico Rivera

-Mysterious brand of which little information is known

First Street (2018)

-Brand for Smart & Final