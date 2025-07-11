3 great melons you'll find at farmers markets right now

Southern California has plenty of celebrity chefs but Alex Weiser is the closest thing we have to a celebrity farmer. Throughout the year, he grows 15 kinds of melons at Weiser Family Farms in Lucerne Valley. Right now, he recommends three particular kinds of melons.

The Ogen melon is a true, green flesh cantaloupe although people often think it's a honeydew because of its green flesh. Originating in the Middle East, Alex says it's "one of our tastiest melons."





The Piel de Sapo (also known as a Santa Claus melon) is a Spanish melon (it's name means toad skin) in the honeydew family. It's super sweet and doesn't need refrigeration.

The Bonny melon, which was bred in Taiwan, has white and orange flesh as well as a sweet and sour flavor that's great for cocktails.

At Farmhouse, the new restaurant at Descanso Gardens, chef Rich Mead uses these melons in all sorts of ways. "Everything [Alex] grows, I try and put on my menu," Rich says.

At Farmhouse, he offers a salad of melons, apricots, and ricotta, drizzled with honey, lime zest, olive oil, and mint. It's simple but highlights the flavors of the various melons.

At his restaurant Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens in Newport Beach, he combines crisp prosciutto, arugula, and persian cucumbers with a honey-lime vinaigrette.



