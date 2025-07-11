Helping farmers with mental health means connecting their identity to the land

During the farm crisis of the 1980s, agriculture collapsed in the United States. Crop prices plummeted and interest rates on operating loans — which most farmers take out in the spring to pay for inputs like seed and fertilizer then pay back after harvest — rose above 20%. By the end of that decade, approximately 250,000 American farms would be sold or lost to foreclosure.





Kaila Anderson, who grew up on a small, 160-acre farm near the tiny town of Sabetha, in northeast Kansas, was a baby when all this went down. But as an adult, she learned that during this period, her father struggled with severe depression. He wasn't the only one. More than 1,000 farmers died by suicide during the 1980s farm crisis.

Kaila wanted to do something to help. Exploring the idea that stress for farmers is deeply intertwined with the land, she developed a tool — the LandLogic Model — to treat depression, anxiety and other emotional issues in farmers. The idea is to connect mental health to identity.

You can read more about Kaila's work in this story in The Guardian by Dean Kuipers.



