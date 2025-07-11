Good luck getting pesticides out of our food chain

"For most Americans, the 400,000 tons of chemicals used to kill weeds, bugs, and fungi each year are invisible," writes journalist Lisa Held. But these pesticides have profound impacts on every part of our food chain.

Whether it's discarded seeds coated with insecticides that are leaching into our environment or pesticides that threaten crucial organisms living in the soil, these chemicals are all around us.



A notice informs the public that Roundup, with its key ingredient glyphosate, has been sprayed on this field. Photo via Shutterstock.

From the ongoing battle over Roundup and its main ingredient, glyphosate, to farmers in Maine struggling with soil contaminated by PFAs (aka "forever chemicals"), to the class of insecticides known as neonicotinoids (aka "neonics") and their impact on bees and other pollinators, Held reported a multi-part investigative series for Civil Eats called Chemical Capture.

Several mergers in the last few decades have created something of a Big 4 in the agrichemical industry, meaning four companies now control almost two-thirds of the world’s pesticide sales:

Bayer (which absorbed Monsanto)

ChemChina (which owns Syngenta)

Corteva Agriscience (formerly Dow and DuPont)

BASF (the European multinational company Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik)

"Pesticide companies are so entrenched in the culture of agricultural communities, asking questions about insecticides and their merits or detriments also can feel taboo," Lisa explains. She talked to farmers who were concerned about these chemicals but were too afraid to even question their usage.