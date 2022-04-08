Photographer Jim Sullivan reached out to chefs with roots in Mexico to compile “Mexican Food: The Ultimate Cookbook.” Vanessa Cecena explains she came to the project as a food writer and assisted in collecting the personal stories behind the dishes, which range from traditional recipes using indigenous ingredients like maize to street foods and modern techniques. Cecena provides a history of the cuisine with a focus on regional specialities. She recommends starting with the carnitas recipe, a dish that many have experienced but few think they can make at home. “It’s a beautiful process, connecting with the protein and a chance to appreciate using all parts of the pork” she says.



Photographer Jim Sullivan was the driving force in compiling “Mexican Food: The Ultimate Cookbook.” Photo courtesy of Cider Mill Press.