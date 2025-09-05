What does MAHA's leaked strategy document really say?

In mid-August, the Make America Healthy Again Commission, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sent President Donald Trump a draft of its hotly anticipated strategy report. The document outlines its plans to revamp the nation's food supply and tackle chronic health conditions. The commission didn't release this report to the public but news outlet Politico obtained a leaked draft. Even among the MAGA faithful, the responses have been mixed.

Journalist Lisa Held, who covers agriculture and the food system for Civil Eats, explains what is — and isn't — in the leaked draft of the MAHA commission's report. She has been on Good Food before, discussing everything from the impact of pesticides on our food chain to unionization attempts among food and farm workers.