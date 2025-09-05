The peppercorn tutorial you didn't know you needed

At a recent dinner, Evan Kleiman was blown away by a black pepper she had never before tried. It was so astonishingly flavorful, she asked the chef if she could take some home. Since discovering the Uziza pepper, also known as Piper guineense, she has been wondering what other peppers she might be missing.

Lior Lev Sercarz, the proprietor of La Boîte Spices in New York City, provides a peppercorn tutorial.





How do peppercorns grow? They're vines that often wrap themselves around trees.

Do green, red and white peppercorns come from the same plant? Yes, they do, they're just harvested at different stages. But the pink peppercorn "actually has nothing to do with the peppercorn family," Lior says.

How do green, red, and white peppercorns taste different from each other? The green ones are "slightly piney, a little bit herbaceous, maybe some minty notes," Lior says. Black peppercorns are more savory and complex, sometimes with citrus notes. White peppercorns have "a bit more of a fermented note," he explains, because they are soaked in water.

Do peppercorns have a terroir i.e. a different flavor depending on where they're grown? Absolutely.