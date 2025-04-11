A medieval scholar considers the transformative potential of flour

When we talk about Sephardic Jews in diaspora, we tend to focus on the cuisines that formed as the Jews of Spain and Portugal fled to other countries, from Turkey and Italy to Morocco, Mexico, and Brazil. But we rarely speak of what caused this immigration — the Spanish Inquisition.

Hèléne Jawhara Piñer is a French-Spanish scholar whose focus is medieval history and the history of food. Her meticulously researched book, Matzah and Flour: Recipes from the History of the Sephardic Jews, uses court transcripts from the Spanish Inquisition to tease out what Iberian Jews were eating at that time.





"At the core of Sephardic cuisine lies the transformative potential of flour," writes Jawhara Piñer. Both the Hebrew Bible and Jewish law reference different flours and people were identified by the flour they used.

In her research, she references cookbooks dating back to the 13th century as well as Inquisition trials beginning in 1478. Conversos, Jews who hid their identities by claiming they had converted to Christianity, were sometimes spotted by the unleavened breads and matzahs they consumed. While modern matzo is crunchy and square, humidity shortened the life of medieval matzo which was softer and often round.



