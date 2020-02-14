Relationship status between McDonald’s and Black America? It’s complicated

The cover of “Franchise.”

The cover of “Franchise.” Photo credit: Artisan Books

The first black franchised McDonald’s opened in December 1968.By 1971, the number of black franchises grew to almost 50. Marcia Chatelain, professor of history and African American studies at Georgetown University, reveals how McDonald’s recognized the opportunity to expand in the wake of civil unrest. She documents the often troubling relationship in her book “Franchise.”

Evan Kleiman

Laryl Garcia, Joseph Stone