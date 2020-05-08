Animals and workers are packed shoulder-to-shoulder in meat processing plants

“Food security is national security,” says Christopher Leonard, who investigated the fragility of our food systems, specifically the meat industry.

Four major companies control the meat market in the U.S. If one plant closes, it can knock out 5% of meat production. Profit margins for these monopolies are high, while payment to farmers and employees has been dramatically reduced over the last few decades. Investigative journalist Christopher Leonard spent years researching the industrial meat system for his book “The Meat Racket.” 

The cover of “The Meat Racket: The Secret Takeover of America’s Food Business.” Photo courtesy of Simon & Schuster
