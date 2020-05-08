Recent estimates put national beef and pork production at a 65% decrease, journalist H. Claire Brown tells KCRW. Meanwhile, the CDC reports that 3% of the slaughterhouse workforce has tested positive for COVID-19. Claire Brown reports on how the pandemic is affecting farmers, livestock, prices and supply within the meat packing industry in her work for The Counter.
Trump declares meat packing plants essential businesses, despite concerns from workers
