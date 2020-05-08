Trump declares meat packing plants essential businesses, despite concerns from workers

In some parts of the country, customers are already being asked to limit the quantities of poultry being purchased. Photo credit: Indrid__Cold/CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr

Recent estimates put national beef and pork production at a 65% decrease, journalist H. Claire Brown tells KCRW. Meanwhile, the CDC reports that 3% of the slaughterhouse workforce has tested positive for COVID-19. Claire Brown reports on how the pandemic is affecting farmers, livestock, prices and supply within the meat packing industry in her work for The Counter.

Evan Kleiman

Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia