A professor returns to waiting tables and he has tips for compassion and gratitude

Written by Laryl Garcia
"One needs to not be seen to be working hard to make people happy," explains professor Matthew Batt.

"One needs to not be seen to be working hard to make people happy," explains professor Matthew Batt. Photo by Shutterstock.

There are many people who rely on hospitality service jobs to live. Some are careerists, finding a place in a restaurant or catering company that suits their life. Many more become waiters or bartenders while working towards another career or aspiration. Waiting tables, in essence, becomes a waystation, a temporary way to earn money while working toward a dream. 

Matthew Batt waited tables during his academic studies but he was already an English professor when he found himself returning to the job during his sabbatical, which came with a 50% pay cut. He documented the experience, which was different than he imagined, in his book The Last Supper Club: A Waiter's Requiem


"I lived in absolute peril the entire time I worked in restaurants," recounts Matthew Bart, who returned to waiting tables while on sabbatical and feared running into his students. Photo by Lee Stanford.


The Last Supper Club: A Waiter's Requiem is a personal account of a return to an unforgiving industry. Photo courtesy of University of Minnesota Press.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson, Elina Shatkin