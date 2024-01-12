A professor returns to waiting tables and he has tips for compassion and gratitude

There are many people who rely on hospitality service jobs to live. Some are careerists, finding a place in a restaurant or catering company that suits their life. Many more become waiters or bartenders while working towards another career or aspiration. Waiting tables, in essence, becomes a waystation, a temporary way to earn money while working toward a dream.

Matthew Batt waited tables during his academic studies but he was already an English professor when he found himself returning to the job during his sabbatical, which came with a 50% pay cut. He documented the experience, which was different than he imagined, in his book The Last Supper Club: A Waiter's Requiem.