The new year signals new legislation, and in California that's good news for some industries. Mona Holmes of Eater LA outlines a series of laws taking effect in 2024.

Assembly Bill 1325 expands a measure already in place, allowing home-operated food businesses to earn up to $100,000 annually, a 50% increase. The California legislature also passed the country's most ambitious fast-food worker protection law. Newsom flew down to Los Angeles and declared victory upon the passage of Assembly Bill 1228, which increases the minimum wage to $20 an hour for fast food workers at chains with more than 60 locations across the country.

Lena Gonzalez from Long Beach passed Senate Bill 616, which increases paid sick leave from three to five days, encouraging more employees to call out instead of arriving to work when they're ill.

Senate Bill 497 aims to prevent worker retaliation by making it easier for employees to report grievances in the workplace.

Senate Bill 478 outlaws hidden charges on purchases, or junk fees, although it applies to all businesses, not just restaurants. Holmes explains that this is an example of "no good deed goes unpunished." Many restaurants apply those surcharges to offer healthcare or to even out wages between the front and back of house. The same group that supported the law and worked with the Attorney General to get the law passed plans to meet with industry groups to determine its implementation. An exception was made for third-party delivery apps.