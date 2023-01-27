Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles

Jose Luis Ruíz owns La Carnicería Meat Market with locations in South Gate, Riverside, Pico Rivera, Bellflower, and Anaheim. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. Taco.

Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. 

Proximity is key when buying a piece of meat, says Ray. Inventory, price range, and the relationship with the people behind the counter are all considerations when considering a great carnicería. Demand for premium cuts have made wagyu more available at neighborhood meat markets. Some shops are catering to a more working class clientele. His roundup includes family run businesses to farmer’s market stands.

Credits

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson, Elina Shatkin