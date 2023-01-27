Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco.

Proximity is key when buying a piece of meat, says Ray. Inventory, price range, and the relationship with the people behind the counter are all considerations when considering a great carnicería. Demand for premium cuts have made wagyu more available at neighborhood meat markets. Some shops are catering to a more working class clientele. His roundup includes family run businesses to farmer’s market stands.