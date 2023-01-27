The Crenshaw Farmers’ Market serves the Angeles Mesa, Hyde Park, Leimert Park, View Park/Windsor Hills, and Baldwin Hills neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Marie-Elise Recasner de Marco, who has managed the market for years and is now in its third week at its new location in front of historic Fire Station No. 54. The market experienced several moves since it opened in 2005.

De Marco says visibility is one factor in the relocation as the market may be seen from the new K Line of LA Metro, drawing more customers. Prepared food vendors include Delmy’s Pupusas and Kathy’s Kitchen, a local business serving juices and smoothies, while farmers like C&L and Castellanos Farm have been making trips to the market since its inception. All farmer’s markets in Los Angeles accept CalFresh benefits but at Crenshaw, the Market Match program expands the program, matching SNAP benefits up to $20 for fresh vegetables, eggs, honey, and fruit, any ingredients available to create healthy meals.

Next, Samantha Watson of Sunrise Organic Farm of Lompoc grows over 270 varieties of produce throughout the year on 240 acres of certified organic land. This week, heirloom varieties of carrots ranging in different colors, cauliflower, and purple kohlrabi. Watson says that their head farmer likes to challenge himself by growing products other stands don’t offer.

The Crenshaw Farmers’ Market at the Slauson intersection is open every Saturday from 10 am - 3 pm, rain or shine.