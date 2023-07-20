The Michelin Guide this week anointed two Southern California restaurants — Heritage in Long Beach and Valle in Oceanside — with one new star apiece. That brings the grand total of Michelin-starred restaurants in SoCal to 35 — 25 in greater Los Angeles, five in the San Diego area, three in Orange County, and two in Santa Barbara County.

Los Angeles has no three-star Michelin restaurants. The only three-star joint in all of Southern California is Addison in San Diego. San Francisco, by contrast, has three three-star Michelin restaurants, while Napa/Sonoma wine country has two.

Two Los Angeles restaurants also lost their stars — Hatchet Hall and Phenakite, which chef Minh Phan has closed, although she recently reopened Porridge + Puffs, her restaurant in Historic Filipinotown. She spoke to Good Food a few months ago about the challenges of running a restaurant in the post-pandemic era and using food to express her creativity.

Michelin also named a few SoCal restaurants as Bib Gourmands, its list of more affordable restaurants: Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez (Lincoln Heights), Cobi's (Santa Monica), Eat Joy Food (Rowland Heights), Mabel's Gone Fishing (San Diego), and Villa's Tacos (Highland Park).

In addition, Austin Hennelly, the bar director at Kato — chef Jonathan Yao's one-star restaurant in DTLA — received Michelin's Exceptional Cocktail Award. He talked to Good Food last summer about his mind-blowing non-alcoholic beverage pairings.

Click here to see a full list of 2023 Michelin restaurants, including Bib Gourmands. Below are all the Michelin-starred restaurants in Southern California.





Three Michelin Stars

Addison — San Diego





Two Michelin Stars

Hayato — Downtown LA

Mélisse — Santa Monica

n/naka — Palms

Providence — Hollywood

Sushi Ginza Onodera — West Hollywood





One Michelin Star

715 — Downtown LA

Bell's — Los Alamos

Camphor — Downtown LA

Caruso's — Montecito

Citrin — Santa Monica

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura — Beverly Hills

Gwen — Hollywood

Hana re — Costa Mesa

Heritage — Long Beach

Jeune et Jolie — Carlsbad

Kali — Hollywood

Kato — Downtown LA

Knife Pleat — Costa Mesa

Manzke — Pico-Robertson

Maude — Beverly Hills

Morihiro — Atwater Village

Nozawa — Beverly Hills

Orsa & Winston — Downtown LA

Osteria Mozza — Hollywood

Pasta|Bar — Encino

Q Sushi — Downtown LA

Shibumi — Downtown LA

Shin Sushi — Encino

Soichi — San Diego

Sushi I-NABA — Torrance

Sushi Kaneyoshi — Downtown LA

Sushi Tadokoro — San Diego

Taco María — Costa Mesa

Valle — Oceanside