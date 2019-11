With its sprawling menu, the Vietnamese restaurant Brodard in Fountain Valley caters to all kinds of cravings, from soup noodles to rice plates. But the restaurant has stayed busy for years because of its spring rolls, particularly the ones stuffed with the grilled pork sausage known as nem nuong. Patricia Escárcega recently visited for the LA Times.



Summer rolls at Brodard. Photo credit: Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times Summer rolls at Brodard. Photo credit: Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times