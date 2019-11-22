Tips and tricks for having a great vegan Thanksgiving

Vegan Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole.`

Vegan Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole.` Photo courtesy of Genevieve Ko

Let’s say you’ve recently gone vegan, or you know someone who has.  Perhaps Thanksgiving dinner seems like a puzzle to be solved. What if you love all the classic dishes but don’t want to sacrifice on flavor? It takes some creativity, but it’s totally doable. Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the LA Times. She and her colleagues recently published an all-vegan Thanksgiving menu with all of the nostalgia and flavor you could want. 

